Readyfor debate with Congress and DMK over Article 370, says Muralidhar Rao

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:14 IST

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education increases

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has increased from 25.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 26.3 per cent in 2018-19, while in absolute terms the enrolment increased from 3.66 crore to 3.74 crore students, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISH