"Real culprits" will be caught soon: Khattar after meeting slain doctor's family

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 7 (ANI): A day after well-known doctor Rajiv Gupta was shot dead, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited his family here and assured them that the "real culprits" will be apprehended soon.

"Karnal has lost a good doctor. Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon," he said.

The doctor, who was Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital, was shot in the chest by three unidentified bike-borne assailants on Saturday when he was near ITI Chowk here in his car. He was rushed to a hospital. However, he died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said they are probing the matter with the help of evidence collected from the site of the incident.

"Our investigation is on. We have got some special leads. We are trying to work out on the basis of those leads," Inspector General of Police Manoj Yadav said. (ANI)

