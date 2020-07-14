Real-time dashboard to monitor bed availability in Telangana: State Health Dept

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A real-time dashboard will monitor the availability of beds at hospitals and keep a log of every COVID-19 patient who is admitted and discharged in Telangana, Dr G Srinivas Rao, the state's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the highest number of tests were conducted. For the past 10 days, we are conducting rapid tests. From tomorrow, a real-time dashboard will be arranged for monitoring the bed availability and support to the patients so that they do not have to keep moving from one hospital to another for treatment," said Srinivas Rao.

"The state mortality rate is 1 per cent against the government of India average of 2.7 per cent. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 80 per cents of cases," he added.

There is a total of 80 to 85 per cent of asymptomatic cases in the state, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,221 cases and 365 deaths in the state due to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

