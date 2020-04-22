Realised importance of govt hospitals, says Nagpur's first COVID-19 cured patient

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Rajendra Jodhpurkar, the first COVID-19 patient from Nagpur after being cured and discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, said that he has realised the importance of government hospitals and doctors are risking their lives to treat virus-infected people.

Jodhpurkar, an IT professional, went to America on an official tour in March. His health deteriorated after he returned from there. On the advice of the family doctor, he underwent a corona test at a government hospital in Nagpur and tested positive for the disease. He was then admitted to the Indira Gandhi government hospital. After Rajendra, his wife was also detected positive for corona.

"I have realised the importance of govt hospitals. Doctors are risking their lives to treat us, my respect for them has increased. The team was experienced one, I felt safe and followed all instructions which were given to me," Jodhpurkar told ANI.

He said doctor and nurses are real heroes as they are saving the lives of others by putting their own at risk. "Doctors not only cure patients but also mentally encourage them due to which the patient becomes able to fight with strength against corona," he said.

Stressing that his whole experience has changed his attitude towards government hospitals, he urged people to be brave and positive and follow the advice of doctors.(ANI)

