Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta takes over as Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, VSM, assumed office as the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area (FOMA) in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to Press Information Bureau, Defence Wing, the formal handing and taking over ceremony was held at INS Kunjali, where he was presented a Guard of Honour at a ceremonial parade.

Mehta was on diplomatic assignment as Defence and Naval Attache at the Embassy of India, Washington (DC) prior to his promotion to the Flag rank, the release said.



A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral has held several key command appointments in his naval career including command of a coastal minesweeper, INS Allepey, landing ship tank INS Guldar, and the guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi.

As per the release, he has also served as Navigating Officer of IN ships Sukanya and Jyoti. His early assignments include tenures onboard Indian naval ships Ranvijay, Shardul, Chapal and Vibhuti and the commissioning Executive Officer of the corvette INS Kirch,

His important staff appointments include Command Operations Officer at HQSNC, Chief Staff Officer to NAVCC (ANC), Joint Director, Director and Principal Director in the Directorate of Naval Operations, Director in the Directorate of Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters Western Naval Command.

He was the Chief Instructor (Navy) at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington prior to assuming his current assignment as Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, it said. (ANI)

