Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area. (ANI)
Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 19:05 IST
