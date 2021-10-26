Reasi Police reach Gogra to rescue nomads stuck in snowbound area

Reasi Police reach Gogra area in Chassana.
ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 19:05 IST


Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): A team of Reasi Police on Tuesday reached the Gogra area in Chassana to rescue nomads who have been stuck in a snowbound area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Two people were reported missing after heavy snowfall in the area. (ANI)

