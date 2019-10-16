Rebel Congress leader Tanwar extends support to JJP, will campaign against Cong in Haryana

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Rebel Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana and said he will also campaign against Congress in the Haryana assembly elections.

"I will not join JJP but will give them my support so that they can make the government in Haryana," Tanwar said.

"From now onwards Congress will fight at the third or fourth number because from now on their lies and pride will end," he added.

On being asked whether his resignation has been accepted by the Congress leadership, Tanwar said: "I think today it will be accepted. So, I have laid the landmine and from today the surgical strike will start. We will fight with full force till October 21. After this election, we will have a national campaign in which we will connect good people together."

JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said, "Our party is giving a big challenge to BJP in Haryana. I appreciate the decision of Ashok Tanwar to support us. It is hard to take such a decision."

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 24. (ANI)

