Rebels in touch with Cong leadership, party assures resolution of Rajasthan crisis

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The MLAs supporting former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are in touch with the Congress leadership in the state and have said that the party has assured them that the issues related to Rajasthan political situation will be resolved soon.

On condition of anonymity, the leaders from Sachin Pilot camp told ANI that they are in touch with Congres leadership and the party has assured that the issues will be resolved soon.

Earlier in the day, sources had said that some of the rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs had met senior leaders of the party and have been told to tender an unconditional apology, following which they are free to meet the top leadership and express grievances.

Rebel Congress MLAs along with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot are reportedly staying in Haryana hotels.

Sources said that Rajasthan Congress MLAs have demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs at the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande at the CLP meet had sought to address the apprehensions and concerns of the Congress MLAs.

Pande reiterated that the Congress party workers must remain disciplined and should continue to follow the directives of the party high-command, several MLAs from the Congress told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Sunday chaired the CLP meeting at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin from August 14.

MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

