Received approximately 300 calls from public during course of Jamia violence: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed that it had received approximately 300 distress calls from the public in a little over than an hour on December 15 when violence had broken out near the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Additionally, the police mentioned that two callers had also complained of gunshots being fired by the protesters.

"On the day of Jamia violence, the Police Control Room (PCR) had received approximately 300 calls between 3:30 to 4:45 pm from the public. Among these, 2 callers also mentioned gunshots being fired by the protesters," the Delhi police said.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest.

The police had later registered an FIR accusing seven persons, including an ex-Congress MLA, for instigating and leading the crowd which had turned violent during the course of protests in Jamia Nagar. (ANI)

