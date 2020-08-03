Received no complaint from Sushant's family in Feb: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK claimed that he had informed Bandra Police in February this year that the actor's life was in danger, Mumbai Police said that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date.

"Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date," according to a release by Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations.

However, Mumbai Police said that OP Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased actor had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter.

"However, one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible," read the release.

According to Mumbai Police, a case under 174 CrPC was registered on June 14 regarding Rajput's death and the matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna.

Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

"Just after a couple of days of the association, she (Rhea Chakraborty) moved in at Sushant's place. On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and her family took him to a resort near the airport and kept him for there for months together. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then," Singh said in his complaint to the Mumbai Police on February 25, according to his lawyer Vikas Singh.

"When the matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2/3 days, went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant's loyal team members and putting her own stooges in place. Her third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk," Singh stated.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR has been registered by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)