Receiving threats for custody of minor: RSCPCR chief

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): Chairperson of Rajasthan Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) Sangeeta Beniwal has said that she was receiving threats over a case in which a mother handed over a three-year-old girl to an NGO but now wants her back.

"I have been receiving hundreds of threats from different states over the girl's custody. The girl was handed over to a Jodhpur-based NGO in 2010 by her mother who now wants her custody against her wish," Beniwal told ANI.

" I am receiving death threats. But when there is the question of girl's future, I am not scared. Also, I have written a letter to the (police) commissioner yesterday on the girl's safety. I did not inform of receiving threats earlier but am forced to do so now," she said.



She said children were gifts of God and they should be kept with love and affection.

"Every family and commission works hard to secure the childhood of children. That's what I also did. I am sure those who are issuing me threats now will realise this later, " she said.

Beniwal said ten years back, a mother handed over her three-year-old daughter to an NGO.

"But now when the child is 13-14 years of age and studying in English medium school, she wants her back. We did counselling with the child, where she said she was scared of going with her mother. After this we had to take this tough decision to allow her to take this tough decision, knowing fully that the first priority of the commission is to unite parents and their children," she said. (ANI)

