Recipients of Visitor's Awards 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Recipients of Visitor's Awards 2019 was on Monday announced by the President's Secretariat.

The award will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at an event to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The date for the Visitor's Awards 2019 is yet to be announced.

This year Visitor's Awards will be presented for Research in - Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences; Physical Sciences; and Biological Sciences - and for Technology Development.

"This year Visitor's Award for research will be presented to Professor Sibnath Deb, Professor Sanjay Puri, Professor Asad Ullah Khan, Dr Partima and Dr Shaon Ray Chaudhuri," the President's Secretariat said in a communique.

Professor Deb from Pondicherry University will be awarded for his research in the field of child protection, especially his focus on child abuse and neglect, student's mental health and HIV/AIDS.

Professor Suri from the School of Physical Sciences in Jawaharlal Nehru University will be awarded for his research in the field of nonequilibrium statistical physics and nonlinear dynamics.

Professor Khan from the Inter-disciplinary Biotechnology Unit in Aligarh Muslim University will be awarded for identifying Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) problem in India: mechanism of spread and control of AMR.

Dr Partima from the Special Centre for Nanoscience in Jawaharlal Nehru University will be awarded for her research on nano biosensors and nano-bio interactions especially early-stage cancer diagnosis using nanomaterials bases biosensing platform.

The award for Technology Development will be conferred on Dr Shaon Ray Chaudhuri from the Department of Microbiology in Tripura University, for her developing microbial biofilm reactor for conversion of dairy wastewater into biofertilizer.

The Selection Committee headed by Sanjay Kothari, Secretary to the President and comprising eminent persons and academicians, assisted by a Sub-Committee, made the selections through an online application submitted from all Central Universities for each category.

The Visitor's Awards had been instituted in 2014 to promote healthy competition amongst Central Universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence. Since then, the President annually confers Visitor's Awards in various categories. (ANI)