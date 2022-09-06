Recommendations to amend Uttarakhand land laws to be tabled before Cabinet: CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The government will soon study the committee's report thoroughly and consider the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and in the interest of the state and amend the land law."

"These recommendations will be discussed in the Cabinet. We will do whatever amendments have to be made to the land law," he said.

CM Dhami said there have been discussions from time to time regarding the land law and he took experts onboard after taking over as chief minister.

"People said that the law should be discussed, there should be an amendment on the land law. We had formed a committee for that and that committee has submitted its report to us yesterday. They have made many recommendations on that report," he said.

Chief Minister said that the state government is not forbidding anyone to come to Uttarakhand. "We are not stopping the investors either, but the lands that belong to Uttarakhand should not be misused," he said.

CM Dhami said that in the last few days, there were many such cases in which reports of misuse had come to the fore, so the state government decided that the recommendations of the land law committee will be studied. (ANI)