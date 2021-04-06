Reconsider COVID-19 restrictions: Fadnavis writes to Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reconsider restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Fadnavis asked the Chief Minister to discuss these matters with all stratum of society again and impose restrictions so that the lives of commoners are not affected.

On April 4, the Maharashtra government announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections to remain in force till April 30.



The state, which has been the major contributor of COVID-19 cases in the past few days, reported over 55,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The letter from the former Maharashtra chief minister comes after shopkeepers and hoteliers across the city protested against the mini-lockdown.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday informed that of the top 10 districts having the most active COVID-19 cases in the country, seven are from Maharashtra. (ANI)

