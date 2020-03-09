Reconsider CVC, VC appointments: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking reconsideration of the appointments for the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC).

"I request that the appointment to the post of CVC and VC be reconsidered, and the search committee be reconstituted until the same satisfies both the letter and the spirit of the law," Chowdhury said in the letter issued on Saturday.

This comes after a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had reportedly selected Sanjay Kothari, the Secretary to the President, as the new CVC.

Raising concerns over the appointment, he said that "Kothari had not even applied for either of the posts and was not considered, vetted or recommended by the search committee".

"The laid down procedure by your good self constitutes part of the circulated agenda. The procedure requires the constitution of a search committee by the Prime Minister followed by the issuance of a public advertisement inviting application for the post of CVC and CV's," he stated.

"On receipt of the application the necessary Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, Vigilance reports and APAR for each applicant are also sought and place on the file," it added.

Chowdhury said that he had also raised concerns about the appointments in the high-powered statutory committee, which was held on February 18, 2020. (ANI)