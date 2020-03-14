Reconstruction plan for Yes Bank will boost trust of citizens, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the "reconstruction plan for Yes Bank" by the Cabinet saying the step will boost the trust of citizens.

"I thank PM @narendramodi ji for approving the reconstruction plan for Yes Bank in today's cabinet. This step will boost the trust of citizens, who have reposed faith in formal banking, safeguard their hard-earned money and also provide much needed financial stability to the Bank," Shah said in a tweet.

"Modi cabinet has taken several decisions today, which re-emphasise its commitment towards the welfare of common people & farmers. The 4% hike in DA, will benefit more than 1.13 crore people and the increase in MSP of Copra will help farmers get better price for their produce," the Home Minister said.

"Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products has also been approved by Modi govt. RoDTEP will make Indian exports more competitive by providing a level playing field in the international market. It will also generate employment and give a boost to our economy," he said in another tweet. (ANI)