Record 12 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): India has tested a record 12 lakh samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, as many as 6.37 crore samples have been tested across the country.



"India scales another peak. In last 24 hours, 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. Total COVID-19 tests more than 6.37 crore," the Ministry tweeted.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths. (ANI)

