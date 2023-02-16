Record 1.84 crore tourists visited J-K in 2022: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Stating that tourism has broken all records in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that 1.84 crore tourists visited the Union Territory in 2022.

"For the first time, 1.84 crore tourists visited J-K in 2022. After the abrogation of Article 370, peace has been established there, and this resulted in a rise in trade and tourism. In January 2020, Leh had an average of 74 flights per week, which increased to 160 in October 2022. Similarly, Srinagar had an average of 304 flights per week in January 2020, which has increased to 632 in October 2022," he said.

He said the country is achieving new heights in the tourism sector and the government is working on preserving our heritage.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Reddy said, "The country is on the path of development under the guidance of PM Modi with the mantra of Vikas bhi aur Virasat bhi."

He said that the tourism sector is continuously achieving new heights.

"In 2014, 76.8 lakh foreign tourists had come to India and in 2019 this number increased to 1.09 crore. It was affected during Corona, but in 2022 this number has increased to 61 lakh, In 2023, our target is to make it one crore," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Tourism Ministry is working on Swadesh Darshan and Prasad schemes.

"Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, 15 theme tourist circuits have been identified for development. A total of Rs 5315.59 crore has been approved for this scheme. Under this, there are 76 projects and so far 59 of them have been completed. About 25 per cent of the budget scheme is being spent in the northeastern states," he said.

He added that the National Mission on "Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Promotion Campaign" (PRASHAD) scheme was launched in January 2015,

"So far a total of 73 sites in 30 States/UTs have been identified for development under this scheme. A total of 45 projects worth Rs 1586.10 crore have been approved and 20 have been completed. The government is developing the basic facilities of the pilgrims at pilgrimage sites in a modern way. We are constantly engaged in preserving our ancient heritage. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Somnath Corridor and Kedarnath Corridor are examples of this," he further said.

The Union Minister said that the Government of India with the help of central agencies for the development of tourism has conducted sound and light shows, such as in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.



"Cruise terminals have been developed in places like Mumbai, Chennai, Goa and Mangalore. Similarly, projects like the joint development of railway stations have been approved. Under this, a total of 51 projects worth Rs 737.89 crore were approved during 2014-15 to 2022-23. Out of which 18 projects have been completed," he added.

The Tourism Minister said that India is a country of festivals, and here people of every state, region, religion have different festivals.

"The Ministry of Tourism has launched the Utsav Portal for our festivals and celebrations to be recognized at the national and international levels. So far more than 1,000 programs and 50 live darshans are available on this portal. This is an important step towards digitization," he said.

He also informed that the Ministry of Tourism has created the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (Nidhi), a technology-driven system, aligned with the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", to facilitate digitization and business for the hospitality and tourism sector. be encouraged to do so.

"The fund covers not only housing units but also travel agents, tour operators, tourist transport operators, food and beverage units, online travel aggregators, convention centres and tourist facilitators," he said.

Reddy added saying, "Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Quality Council of India has also launched the 'System for Awareness, Assessment and Training for Hospitality Industry (SAATHI)' scheme to assist the hospitality industry in ensuring the safety and health of guests and employees. Train and certify yourself with ease by following the plan, self-certification, certificate of participation and site assessment."

The Union Minister said that the Ministry of Tourism has paid a lot of attention to the promotion and dissemination of Indian tourism in the last nine years.

"The Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, has appointed Tourism Officers in 20 countries in 2021, who will promote Indian tourism in those countries. This includes Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Oman, Myanmar, Spain, Thailand, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, UK and USA etc," he said.

He also talked about the places where the G20 meetings are scheduled and held.

"The ministry is training tourist guides, taxi drivers, hawkers, temple priests and other responsible people to provide a new experience to the tourists. The Ministry of Tourism is engaged in branding and promotion of Incredible India across all 56 destinations. In this episode, the 'Visit India 2023' campaign has also been started," he said.

"The Ministry has also established a 'Youth Tourism Club' as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign was also launched in January 2020," Kishan Reddy added. (ANI)

