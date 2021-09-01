Records show maximum churches built under BJP rule, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday dismissed BJP's allegations of rising religious conversion under his government and said the maximum number of churches were constructed under the BJP rule in the state.

"Media reports on BJP Chintan Shivir highlight that the 15-year misrule of Raman Singh is being discussed. Religious conversion is also part of this discussion. Records show that the maximum number of churches were constructed under BJP rule in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said addressing a media query regarding BJP's allegation.

Speaking on the LPG price hike, Baghel took a swipe at BJP's protests against inflation during UPA government in Centre and said, "People are now waiting for Hema Malini and Smriti Irani, for when they will sit on the streets with gas cylinders. They (Centre) are working to sell what was build in the past."



When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state, Baghel said, "Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation. However, the date of arrival has not been decided yet." (ANI)







