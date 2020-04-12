Recovered COVID-19 patients share experiences with Haryana CM in telephonic interaction

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with COVID-19 patients who have now recovered and discharged from hosptials.

In a telephonic interaction with Khattar, Manu Vaishya, the second confirmed positive coronavirus patient in Haryana, said: "I started showing coronavirus symptoms on March 9. After my test came back as positive I was admitted to Safdarjung where I stayed for about two and a half weeks. During my stay in Safdarjung hospital, I was given proper treatment by the medical staff.

"Although my home quarantine period got over yesterday, my area has now been declared as containment zone," he added.

Meanwhile, Manju, another patient who has fully recovered from coronavirus, shared her ordeal with the chief minister. "During my stay at PCI hospital I was given good treatment, however, the day I returned my landlord started threatening me to leave the house."

The Chief Minister assured her that the police will take necessary action against the landlord and she would not be forced to leave her house.

Kapil Chopra, another person whose home quarantine period got over, told Khattar: "While I was admitted in the hospital I realised that this period can be handled only with patience and precaution."

"During my stay in hospital I used to regularly write on my apartment's WhatApp group cautioning the senior citizens to stay home and stay safe," he added.

As per the latest update In Haryana the total number of confirmed cases is 185, of which 29 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 3 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

