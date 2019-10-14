Recreating Rajput tradition, Jaipur man designs 'Safa' using 24-carat gold

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): 'Safas' decorated with threads of precious metals like silver and gold were said to have been last worn by the Rajputs around 80 years ago. But a Jaipur-based designer has recreated the signature apparel.

The designer named Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat spent around four years experimenting with several metals to be able to make a 24-carat gold 'Safa', a traditional turban worn by men in the state.

The 'Safa', made by Shekhawat, costs around Rs 22 lakh, weighs around 530 grams and is nine meters long.

Speaking to ANI about getting this idea of making 'Safas' of gold and silver, he said, "I wanted a gold 'Safa'. So I checked on the internet if anyone made such 'Safas', but I couldn't find anyone. So, I decided to make it myself. After being rejected by over a hundred people, some people finally agreed to help me in making a 'Safa' with threads of pure gold."

The designer said that gold made 'Safas' was last known to be worn by Rajputs around 70 to 80 years ago.

"They ran out of practice for some reason, be it due to the high price or effort. It was not made anywhere in the country anymore. It used to be signature apparel for the Rajputs," Shekhawat said.

He continued, "Around 48 people helped me make this Safa. We first experimented with cheaper metals like copper, then moved on to silver and then gold."

Shekhawat said that after knowing about this 'Safa', a Rajasthan-based industrialist has already placed an order for it. (ANI)

