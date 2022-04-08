Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by SK Jha, Director (O&C) (Photo/Twitter/Konkan Railway)
Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station

Apr 07, 2022


Thivim (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday.

This fully air-conditioned kiosk comprises of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility. Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations and Commercial), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited along with other officials of Konkan Railway inaugurated the Relax Zone today.
