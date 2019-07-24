Recruitment of youth into terror groups in J-K down by 40%: Centre tells RS

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Recruitment of local youth into terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir declined by 40 per cent while infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 per cent, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a package of Rs 80,068 crore in order to bring about overall development for the benefit of people of Jammu and Kashmir and to bring the Kashmiri youth in the mainstream.

"This package consists of 63 major development projects in the road sector, power generation and transmission, health infrastructure, establishment of two AIIMS, IITs, IIMs and tourism-related projects," he said.

Reddy added that training and employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are also provided under many schemes such as HIMAYAT and PMKVY.

The minister informed the House that the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year as compared to 2018.

"Terror attacks have declined by 28 per cent. Actions initiated by the security forces witnessed an increase of 59 per cent and have resulted in a 22 per cent increase in the neutralisation of terrorists," he said.

Reddy said that security forces have neutralised as many as 126 terrorists since January this year till July 14. However, during these operations, at least 75 security forces personnel had lost their lives that include 40 of them in the Pulwama attack.

The minister said that the government is always open to talks for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue "within the framework of the Constitution". (ANI)

