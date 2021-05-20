Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Met department has issued a red alert in Uttrakhand for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said "heavy to very heavy" rainfall is expected at isolated places of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state.

Gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kmph is also expected in isolated places in the plains of the state, the Met bulletin from Dehradun said.



The 24 hour long red alert advisory began from Wednesday night. Since yesterday, many parts of the state has seen continuing rainfall. The capital city Dehradun, along with Mussoorie, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, and Kumaon division has experienced continuous rains.

Snowfall has also been reported in the higher regions of the state. An increase in the water level of river Alaknanda was also reported on Wednesday before the rains started.

Active remnants of the cyclone Tauktae have been attributed as the cause of the rains.

"The cyclone has now weakened and has reached its point of depression. However, its remnants are still very active in Northern India, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, west of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told ANI. (ANI)

