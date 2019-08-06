'Red Alert' issued in 6 districts by Met Dept in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday issued 'red alert' for six districts in the state, namely Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Puri for the next 24 hours.

"Due to a depression forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha - West Bengal coasts, which is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours, the alert has been issued. The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours," stated the Met Dept in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, an orange warning which states that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur has been issued for the districts of Gajapati, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh.

Whereas, a yellow warning has been issued in 10 districts where heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Angul, Rayagada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. (ANI)

