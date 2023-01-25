Red alert sounded in Punjab in view of Republic Day celebrations

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 25 (ANI): Red alert was sounded across Punjab on Wednesday to ensure peaceful celebrations of Republic Day in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while reviewing the security arrangements with all the Commissioners of Police (CP)/ Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) of the state, asked the district heads to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their concerned jurisdictions.

He also asked all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Gazzeted Officers to remain in the field till the culmination of the Republic Day event.



Divulging more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who himself is camping in Jalandhar to ensure foolproof security arrangements at state-level Republic Day function, said that extensive checking of vehicles and suspicious people has also been ordered by the DGP Punjab. All the inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed, he added.

He also informed that senior officers from Chandigarh have also been deputed to review security arrangements in important districts of the state and additional forces have also been deployed at the sensitive pockets.

He also urged the people of Punjab to remain alert all the time, and immediately report to the police if they find anything suspicious. "People can inform the Police on 112 or 181 helpline numbers," he added.

Meanwhile, Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit will unfurl the national flag and take the salute during a state-level Republic Day function to be held in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Two days earlier, on January 24, the police recovered a carry bag containing a tiffin box and bottle from the Chandigarh court complex after receiving an anonymous phone call threatening a bomb blast. (ANI)

