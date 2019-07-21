Representative Image
Red and Orange Alert issued in parts of Kerala

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 01:10 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a "Red Alert" for Kasargod district for July 20-21, Idukki district for July 21 and Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram districts for July 22. A Red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
While Orange Alert has also been issued for Kasargod for July 22-24, Kannur for July 20-21 and 23-24, Wayanad for July 23, Kozhikode for July 20, 21 and 23, Malappuram for July 20 and 23 and Idukki for July 20, 22 and 23.
Orange weather warning means "be prepared to face any situation arising out of severe weather condition".
Seven fishermen are reported missing as rains intensified and lashed several parts of Kerala for the third day on Saturday under the influence of the southwest monsoon. Heavy rains have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state. Due to the heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams have been opened. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.
Three missing fishermen are from Kollam's Neendakara district and the remaining are from Vizhinjam of Thiruvananthapuram districts.
In order to control the swelling water which is nearing the full capacity because of the relentless rain, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter of each Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened in the morning on Friday.
Scores of families residing near the coastal line have been evacuated from affected areas and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities. In Kannur, dozens of house near the Thavakkara railway station were waterlogged and the locals were shifted to relief centres.
Besides, trees are reported to have been uprooted in several isolates pockets of the states causing soil erosion. (ANI)

