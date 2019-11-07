Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother remains valid: CBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The CBI has clarified that the Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Deepak Modi is valid and visible to all member countries.

"As per media query related to the Red Notice against Nehal Deepak Modi, it is clarified that the Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon on 02.10.2019 informed that the Notice remains valid and visible to all member countries," CBI said.

The Interpol had in September issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nehal Deepak Modi in connection with a money laundering case.

Forty-year-old Nehal was born in Belgium and is now under the scanner in connection with the case.

Nirav Modi is the prime accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. He had fled the country in January last year before the scam came to light.

He was, however, arrested by Scotland Yard and is in jail since then. His judicial custody ends on September 19. (ANI)

