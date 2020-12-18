Red sanders worth Rs 5 lakhs seized in AP's Kadapa

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Forest department officials of the Kadapa district have seized 66 logs of red sanders worth Rs 5 lakh at Jallakona area near Rollamadugu beat in Rajampet Mandal, Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Rajampet in-charge of District Forest Officer (DFO) Y V Narasimha Rao said, "a group of people from Tamil Nadu were smuggling red sanders on Wednesday evening at around 6 pm."

"The forest department officials conduct a raid and caught 5 of them. The forest officials have seized 66 logs of red sanders weighing 2100 kilograms. Its value is almost Rs 5 lakhs. However, almost 30 smugglers escaped," he said.



The case has been filed against the arrested five smugglers under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Act and Bio-Diversity Act 2002.

The accused were produced before the court on Thursday, said the DFO.

The search operation for the escaped smugglers is underway. (ANI)

