Red zone in AP's Machilipatnam cordoned off

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Police in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam have set up check posts all over the town, after one positive case of coronavirus was detected on Saturday.

District SP Raveendranath Babu himself monitored the situation at the check posts. Police have taken control of the divisions which have been declared as a red zone.

Babu has urged the people in the red zone area not to come out until April 10. The police have stopped all vehicular movement in the area. (ANI)

