Redevelopment of Mumbai's Kamathipura to begin in 3 months, says state housing minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday announced in the state Assembly that the redevelopment of Kamathipura, the oldest part of Mumbai, will begin in the next three months.

He was responding to a two-day discussion on the redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, slum redevelopment, problems in various Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) settlements.

Awhad said that a 19-story building at Jijamata Nagar in Mumbai is being planned as a hostel for students from outside Mumbai, a hostel for 928 working women at Taddev at a cost of Rs 32 crore.



The Minister informed that a housing scheme for senior citizens is being planned on 20 acres of land in Palghar.

In order to develop the slum areas, 91 new schemes have been approved in the last 20 months, he said. Further, redevelopment of BDD plots has started and will be completed in the next six to seven years, he said.

The Minister said Worli Nagar of BDD will be renamed as Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar, Naigaon as Sharad Pawar Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at NM Joshi Marg. He said that Patra Chaal will henceforth be known as Siddharth Nagar.

Ahwad announced that 300 flats will be given to MLAs via MHADA in Mumbai city. (ANI)

