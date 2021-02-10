Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station estimated at cost of Rs 5,000 crores: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station has been taken up on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode and the cost of the project is estimated at the cost Rs 5,000 crore, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

"The facilities proposed include congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse area without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city, integration with other modes of transport systems e.g. Bus, Metro, etc., user-friendly international signage, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up & parking etc. Request for Qualification (RFQ) has been opened on February 2, 2021," according to the press release by the ministry.

Station redevelopment is planned by leveraging the real estate potential of sparable land and air space in and around stations, inviting private participation, the ministry said.



The information was given by the Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

For this, Railway conducts techno-economic feasibility studies of stations across the country. Based on the outcome of these feasibility studies, stations are taken up for redevelopment in phases.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, New Bhuj, Sabarmati, Surat, and Udhna railway stations have been identified for redevelopment in the State of Gujarat. Works are at an advanced stage of completion at Gandhinagar, the ministry said.

"RFQ has been finalized for the Sabarmati station. RFQ for Surat and Udhna stations have been submitted to Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), Ministry of Finance, for appraisal. Detailed Project Report for Ahmedabad and New Bhuj are at various stages of preparation," read the release. (ANI)

