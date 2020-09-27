Redouble efforts to provide patient care: Atal Dulloo to Jammu GMC

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department, visited Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) including the isolation ward, oxygen supply plant, and control room on Saturday, and took stock of medical facilities being provided to the patients in view of ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

As per the official release, while inspecting the control room, Dulloo directed the officials to maintain a proper record of the patients besides providing them with all possible treatment and facilities.

"He also telephonically enquired about the welfare of the patients admitted in GMC and its associated hospitals and also took direct feedback from them regarding the facilities provided," the release said.

Later, the Financial Commissioner convened a meeting with the senior officers of the hospital administration to ensure that the services being provided in the GMC are up to public expectations and the concerns raised by the general public are addressed.

Dulloo asked the concerned officials to ensure adequate availability of oxygen including sufficient buffer stocks, besides daily report on the utilisation of oxygen.



"He also directed the concerned officer from Legal Metrology Department to depute a designated officer in GMC who will check the pressure of oxygen cylinders and give the report twice a day," it said.

Dulloo discussed in detail the issue of increasing the oxygen supported beds and other facilities with the officials and instructed that the senior doctors must perform their duty and go on regular rounds along with other consultants, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists to ensure proper medical facility to the patients.

"Regarding the increase in oxygen supply, it was decided that the Liquid Oxygen Plant project in GMC worth rupees 17.29 crore will be set up as soon as possible," the release said.

The Financial Commissioner also issued strict instructions to the doctors to improve upon patient care and ensure that all concerned in the hospital perform their duties to the best of their abilities to overcome the challenge of COVID19 and in the interest of patient care.

"He instructed the Principal, GMC to ensure that sufficient medical staff is available for managing the COVID patients in the Hospital and daily duty rosters for doctors and paramedics are strictly adhered to for proper patient management," it added. (ANI)

