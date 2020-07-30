Reduced VAT on diesel will help people, boost economic activity: Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in Delhi will help people and boost economic activity, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

"Ours is the common man's government. We are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID-19. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people and boost economic activity," said Kejriwal while paying a visit to Dr Javed Ali who died after being infected from coronavirus while treating patients.

Kejriwal said that he has given Rs 1 crore to Dr Javed's family.

"Dr Javed Ali died after being infected from coronavirus while treating patients. We met his family and gave Rs 1 crore to them. We will stand with his family in the future too," he said.

VAT on diesel in Delhi has been reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided on Thursday. (ANI)

