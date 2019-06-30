Reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan including Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Rainfall in Mumbai and the entire Northern Konkan belt is likely to slow down over the next 12 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

"The latest satellite images show a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan including Mumbai. Not much rainfall expected over North Konkan in next 12 hours," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

He also added there was a good presence of clouds over regions in Maharashtra such as Marathwada, Vidarbha and nearby states.

The prospect of rainfall in South Konkan and Karnataka looks promising," Hosalikar said. (ANI)

