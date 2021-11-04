Reduction in petrol, diesel prices would boost economy, agriculture sector, says MoS Murugan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing prices of petrol and diesel and said the reduction would boost the economy and the agriculture sector.

"I thank PM Modi for taking the decision to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel as a Diwali gift to the nation. The reduction will boost the economy and agriculture sector too," Murugan said.

The minister said BJP-ruled states came forward to reduce state taxes. The state Chief Minister should also come forward and fulfil the promises.



"The Tamil Nadu government has to come forward. They have to fulfil the promise made in their election manifesto. I ask the CM to come forward to fulfil the promises," he said.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

