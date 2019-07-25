Ashok Sajjanhar, former Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia
Ashok Sajjanhar, former Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia

"Referendum 2020" lacks mass support by Sikhs, says former Indian diplomat

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A former Indian diplomat has said that "Referendum 2020" has not gained any mass support, though Pakistan continues to support and fund the proscribed Sikh extremist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Commando Force and others.
Ashok Sajjanhar, former Indian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia, claims that Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, is consistently involved in the reprehensible plotting against India.
"There are enemies of India, like Pakistan, who want to wake up the issue of Khalistan. They have been trying to provoke the Sikhs of India and incite them but have not been successful in any way," said Sajjanhar.
"The whole idea of "Referendum 2020", where the Sikhs would get together to demand a separate state, I don't think it has any mass support to it. There are critical forces to India which are trying to provoke this movement, but I don't think it will go forward in any significant manner," he added.
As India is trying to maintain regional stability by agreeing on the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan is trying to instigate the pro-Khalistan issue by promoting separatists organizations like Sikhs for Justice.
Sajjarhar said that many of the historical Sikh shrines are located within Pakistan and the Sikhs have more right on those sites.
"Hundreds of Sikh religious places are located in Pakistan. So, how will all these things be included in the idea of Khalistan?" He said.
"Both territorially and also politically, even if you look at Punjab, the population of Sikhs is not in the majority. There are Hindus, there are Muslims and others. So, in any sense of the world this idea is not viable," he added.
Punjab suffered huge losses in the decade-long militancy in the 1980s. The Khalistan movement eventually faded away by the mid-1990, paving way for peace and prosperity in Punjab. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:47 IST

Zakir Naik influenced terror group planned mass killing by...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday filed charge sheet in a Mumbai Court against nine members of a terror group inspired by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who were allegedly planning to poison the prasad given to devotees at a temple

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:46 IST

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes Andhra Pradesh Corp...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Andhra Pradesh Corp Cultivator Rights Bill, 2019 which is meant to provide all amenities including, banking and insurance benefits to the tenant farmer without affecting the rights of the

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:45 IST

2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC directs NIA to place...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bombay High Court directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to place on record the day to day proceedings of the Malegaon 2008 blast case prosecution case within two weeks.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:42 IST

Shah receives dividend cheque of Rs 15.26 cr from Repco Bank for...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday received a dividend cheque of Rs 15.26 crore from the representatives of Repco Bank at New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:41 IST

Rebel Karnataka MLA Shivaram Hebbar says wont support...

Yellapur (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): With the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsing in Karnataka, rebel MLAs Shivaram Hebbar, who returned to his constituency of Yellapur on Thursday said they will no more support senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Ex-servicemen approach Supreme Court over disability pension issue

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Sixty-four ex-servicemen have approached Supreme Court against a CBDT circular stating that disability pension of those veterans who have not been invalidated out of forces due to the injuries, would be taxed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:35 IST

20 yrs on victim of J-K terror attack awaits better job assured...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Twenty years after losing 15 members of his family in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Joginder Singh, one of the victims says he is still awaiting a better job assured by the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:30 IST

Bill to amend Companies Act introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha that seeks to amend the Companies Act of 2013 to ensure better compliance levels and to re-categorise some of the compoundable offences as civil defaults.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:22 IST

TMC, Cong walk out of Lok Sabha against triple talaq bill

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs walked out of Lok Sabha on Thursday in protest against the contentious triple talaq bill which proposes to criminalize the practice even as it was passed by the House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:19 IST

Karnataka: Speaker orders disqualification of Independant rebel...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Two days after JD(S)-Congress coalition government lost its trust vote, Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday announced the disqualification of independent MLA R Shankar, who had resigned from the Congress party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:16 IST

Tamil Nadu: Priests offer prayers for conservation of river...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): With the recent dry spell in India's southern Tamil Nadu state, priests in Madurai city offered prayers and performed special rituals on Wednesday for the conservation of the river Vaigai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 20:09 IST

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches State Assembly in electric car

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday arrived at the state assembly in an electric car.

Read More
iocl