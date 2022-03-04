Referral cases witnessed sharp decline after introduction of new health facilities: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that referral cases from the state have declined sharply due to the introduction of new health facilities in the state's biggest referral hospital, GB Pant hospital.

Deb was speaking to the media persons after flagging off 16 patient transport ambulances in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala.

He said, "Medical expenses are burning holes in the pockets of Tripura people. But, the government is trying to introduce all kinds of advanced treatment here in Agartala so that no one has to go out for treatment. Recently, critical open-heart surgery was performed on a 10-years old patient."



Deb also cited the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and said that a number of critical operations have been accomplished in Tripura without any payment from the patient's side.



Lauding the untiring efforts of the Healthcare workers starting from doctors, nurses and technicians for providing better health facilities to the people of this state.

"The GBP hospital is now providing healthcare services. The doctors, nurses and paramedics of the hospitals are working overnight to bring a change and I want to extend sincere thanks to them. For their efforts referral cases are declining rapidly", said Deb.



On the new ambulances " These new 16 patient transport ambulances are set to start providing service to the people of Tripura from today and 9 ambulances are already providing service since COVID-19 pandemic across the state. A sum of Rs 2 crore 50 lakh 24 thousand has been spent for purchasing the ambulances equipped with oxygen support and advanced stretchers", he added.

This money has been allocated from the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). These Patient Transport Ambulances will be provided at Belonia, Sabroom and in Manubazar of Tripura's South district, Udaipur and in Amarpur of Gomati district, in Melaghar and Bishalgarh of Sepahijala district, Kamalpur and Gandacherra of Dhalai district, Kanchanpur and in Panisagar of North district and in Teliamura of Khowai district. (ANI)

