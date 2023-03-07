Reflecting Atmanirbhar Bharat, Indian Navy undertakes indigenously-made MRSAM firing

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Tuesday, undertook the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) firing from INS Visakhapatnam validating the capability to engage Anti-Ship Missiles.





It is pertinent to note that MRSAM has been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI), and produced at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), reflecting the Navy's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.



The Indian Navy said in a statement, "#IndianNavy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from #INSVisakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti-Ship Missiles. MRSAM jointly developed by @DRDO_India and #IAI, and produced at #BDL reflects #IndianNavy's commitment to #AatmaNirbharBharat." (ANI)

