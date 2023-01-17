Reform or be ready to go to jail: Swati Maliwal warns online trollers

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Tuesday warned online trollers who troll women and girls including wives and daughters of cricketers on social media and make lewd comments about them and said: "reform or be ready to go to jail".

The Commission Chairperson noted that such comments were increasingly made for the wife and daughters of cricketers even threatening to rape them.

Speaking to ANI, Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "Nowadays it is seen that often trollers openly make lewd remarks about the wife of any celebrity or cricketer, even their two and seven-year-old daughters are not spared. They write wrong things about them on social media and abuse them. This has become a trend these days."

"If someone does not like a cricketer or celebrity, then he should not watch him. However, some people target his family and make lewd comments about his little girl and wife, which is not right at all. Small girls, even a seven-year-old girl is not safe." Maliwal added.

The Delhi Women's Commission had recently issued a notice to the Delhi Police on objectionable tweets for the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, after which the Delhi Police registered an FIR.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognizance of some social media posts humiliating the daughters of these cricketers.



"These posts on the social media platform 'Twitter' were obscene, anti-women and highly derogatory towards little girls and their mothers," said Maliwal.

The Commission has been informed by the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police that an FIR under Section 67B(d) of the IT Act has been registered in the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has informed the Commission that a notice has been sent to 'Twitter' to provide necessary details in the matter.

Swati Maliwal said, "It is a good thing that Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the matter. The people who made these lewd remarks are being identified, after which they will be arrested as soon as possible."

Swati Maliwal also mentioned that women and girls who are trolled on social media or threatened in any way can directly complain to the Delhi Women's Commission.

"There is no need to fear. Helpline number 181 can be used, which is available all the time. Apart from this, 112 is available and can also be used to complain to Delhi Police. Raise your voice, we are with you. Women can also email us," she said.

Swati Maliwal said that there are handles of the Commission on different platforms of social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"You also can directly register the complaint at our website. The commissioner takes up the issue and takes immediate action on such matters," said said. (ANI)

