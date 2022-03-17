'Reform, perform, transform': PM Modi's mantra to trainee civil servants

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Urging trainee civil servants to focus on the 'biggest goal of the 21st century' Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Modern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to 'reform, perform and transform' to the next level.

"In this period of Amrit Kaal, we have to take Reform, Perform, Transform to the next level. That is why today's India is moving ahead with the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas," said PM Modi, while addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussorie via video conferencing.

He further said that the country has been facing many problems due to a lack of coordination between different government departments.

He also recalled Mahatama Gandhi's mantra that every decision should be evaluated on the touchstone of the welfare of the last person in the last line.

"That's the reason why we introduce PM Gati Shakti. Once, we identify the problem, it is easier to find solutions," he added while asking trainee officers to never let their sense of service and duty sag.

PM Modi said during these times of transformation of civil services, the government is bringing many reforms like mission Karmayogi and Aarambh program.

The Prime Minister urged the civil servants not to make a hasty decision and always wish for challenging projects don't make comfort yourself.

The Prime Minister advised the officers for recording their aspirations and plans at the time of their departure from the Academy to revisit them after 25 or 50 years to evaluate the level of achievement.

"Try identifying five challenges in the sector of your choice. It is very important to find these challenges locally faced by society to find solutions. When we have the power of 'Jan Bhagidari' then 1+1 does not equal 2, but 1+1 equals the strength of 11," he said.

"When you are involved in decision making, try to understand the root cause of what happened in the past and understand their reasons. Never make a hasty decision. Always make an informed decision.

He said identification of the challenges is the first step in the rectification of the challenges. He gave the example of the government's identification of challenges of providing pucca houses and electricity connection for the poor, which were addressed by schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Scheme and schemes for Aspirational Districts.

He further said to work by understanding the difference between files and fields. You will have to connect with the field for the real feel. "Figures contained in the files are not just numbers. Every figure, every number, is a life. You have to work for every single life, not for mere numbers," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said not to restrict to the comfort zone while urged to hunt for challenging jobs to develop risk-taking capacity. "It will not only help in your personal development but also take the nation to newer heights of success," he said.

"You should hope to never get easy work. Coming out of your comfort zone will teach you more in the next 2-4 years then what you have learned in the last 20 years," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the importance of service and sense of duty has been an integral part of the training because when we work with a sense of duty and sense of purpose, "we do not feel the burden of work. You must become a part of a positive change for the society, for the country."

As per the PMO, the 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principle of 'Mission Karmyogi', with new pedagogy and design.

Emphasis was put on transforming the Officer Trainee from a student/civilian into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with the Padma Awardees in the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas'. All 488 Officer Trainees were given first-level training in Krav Maga and various other sports. (ANI)