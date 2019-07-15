File Pic DMK leader TR Baalu
File Pic DMK leader TR Baalu

Regional aspirations ignored in postal dept recruitment exam: DMK

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:38 IST

New Delhi, July 15 (ANI) DMK leader T. R. Baalu on Monday accused the government of "ignoring regional aspirations" saying that a recruitment examination of the postal department was conducted only in English and Hindi.
Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said there were 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution but the norms were changed in the postal department examination.
He said candidates sat in the examination at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore on Sunday and were given the option to answer only in English and Hindi.
"Government rule is there. Government has ignored regional aspirations," he said. (ANI)

