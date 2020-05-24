Registering at govt portal mandatory for incoming passengers in TN, followed by home quarantine

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Sunday made it mandatory for incoming passengers to register themselves in TNePass portal as part of their standard operating procedure (SOP). Passengers will also have undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine even if asymptomatic.

The domestic air travel in India is scheduled to commence from Monday.

As per the circular consisting SOPs, the passengers must fill in all the details on the online portal.

They are also required to reveal if they suffer from any respiratory diseases or if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two months.

For the passengers going out of Tamil Nadu, all domestic air travellers will undergo medical screening as stipulated by Airport Authority and people with positive symptoms will be sent to the health facility for further testing. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to board the flight, the circular stated.

With 15,512 confirmed cases, Tamil Nadu is one of the five states with the highest tally for COVID-19 cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

