Registration for admission in DU may begin from July 15

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In view of the cancellation of the board exam, the registration process for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) would start around July 15, said Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, Joshi assured students of all boards that give equal opportunity to everyone during the admission process.



"This year probably most of the boards will not take the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic, and around July 15, we are going to start our registration in Delhi University. I want to assure all the students that we will give equal opportunity to all the board students in the country," he said.

The Acting VC of Delhi University PC Joshi said the admission process of Delhi University is linked with the result of the Class 12th Board Examination and it has happened many times that if the results of a board are delayed due to special circumstances, DU extends its admission for some time.

"In Delhi University, if you look at the previous years, we give admission to students on the basis of merit. This time due to the special circumstances of COVID -19, the Government of India has decided to keep in mind the safety of the students. This year class 12th board exams will not be conducted and Delhi University is with the government's decision because the safety of the students is paramount. Whether it is CBSE or other boards, on the basis of the marks students will get their admission in Delhi University" Joshi added.

He further said that when the circumstances have become favorable, then Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) exam could be conducted for admission in Central Universities in the future.

CUCET is an all-India level entrance exam conducted for admission to central varsities. (ANI)

