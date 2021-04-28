Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 years to begin at 4 pm today

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Everyone above 18 years of age can register for vaccination against Covid-19 using the CoWIN platform, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG App from 4 pm on Wednesday.

"Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on May 1 for Vaccination of 18 plus," Aarogya Setu tweeted.

Under phase three of the vaccination drive, everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the Central government said on April 19. It also liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

To register through CoWIN portal one needs to register or sign in themselves at www.cowin.gov.in. Then enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on 'Verify'.

Then you will be asked to enter all your details on the 'Register for Vaccination' page and after filling in the details click on the "Register" button.



After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on 'Schedule' next to the name of the person registered. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear. Select the date and time and click on 'Confirm'.

To Register through the Aarogya Setu app open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen.

In that select 'Vaccination Registration' and then enter your phone number to verify yourself with an OTP.

Once your number is verified, enter all your details and click to register. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on 'Schedule' next to the name of the person registered.

After you are registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your registered mobile number. (ANI)

