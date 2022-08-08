Registry officials earn top SC judge's ire after matter deleted after being listed

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday expressed his displeasure with the Supreme Court Registry after being informed that a matter was deleted after being listed.

'Are we judges or the Registry?' said Justice Chandrachud slamming Registry officials for deleting the matter.

A bench of Justices Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said, "Judge hum hain ya Registry hain (Are we the judge or the Registry?). Hadd hoti hain, agar delete kare toh bole kyu delete kar rahe hain. (This is too much, if they are deleting the matter they should at least tell us why they are deleting it from the board?).

The observation of the bench came after a matter was called out for hearing, but the Court Master informed that the matter had been deleted by the Registry.

"We read matters and come and then we are told that they are deleted by the Registry," said Justice Chandrachud. He asked the Court Master to inform the Registry that they should inform him by afternoon why the matter was deleted.

"Ask them to tell me by afternoon why it was deleted. We should be told why matters are deleted," the bench said. (ANI)