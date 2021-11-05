Regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath, says PM Modi

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he has been regularly reviewing redevelopment works at Kedarnath.

While addressing people at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said, "I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed the progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all 'Rawals' here for their guidance for these works."

Lauding the efforts of the people in the state, the Prime Minister said that even amid snowfall, the development works were carried out here.

"Despite extreme weather conditions in Kedarnath, these development projects have come to fruition due to the labourers working tirelessly to help me achieve this mission of restoring strength to this region," said the Prime Minister.

"I thank the Uttarakhand government, the Chief Minister and all those who have taken responsibility for these works and development," the PM said.

The Prime Minister today offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple. This is Prime Ministers' second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

He unveiled the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores.

These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

"The new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures to ensure that we are prepared for future calamities," said the Prime Minister.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)