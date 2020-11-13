Regulation of OTT platforms good decision for society: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the Centre's move to bring digital audio-visual content, including films and shows on over-the-top (OTT) platforms under the ambit of Information and Broadcasting Ministry was a good decision for society and it will help check malpractices.

"Different platforms in India such as films, TV, press, etc function within a framework laid down by their respective statutory bodies. OTTs, however, did not have anybody to oversee its operations," Deshmukh said.

"Recently Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell on the complaint received from an alert citizen had taken action on production houses and its crew members for allegedly transmitting obscene and sexually explicit content over the Internet. An FIR was registered u/sec IPC 292, 67,67(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Sections 3 and 4 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act," he added.



He said there was a need to ensure that children are not exposed to such obscenity on the internet.

"Also, we need to make sure that the integrity of women working in the entertainment industry isn't compromised under any kind of pressure."

The minister said he is confident that by regulating the OTTs, alleged malpractices can be curbed and social health can be maintained.

This decision will regulate content and its dissemination on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, MX player, Zee 5, Alt- Balaji and others. (ANI)

