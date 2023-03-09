Rehabilitation centers to have educational institutions besides other facilities: K'taka CM

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Karnataka government has decided to construct rehabilitation centers side by side in about five villages and provide the basic facilities as well as construct schools/colleges and polytechnic colleges for public, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Speaking after distributing the compensation to farmers who have lost land in Upper Krishna Project-3 here on Thursday, he said the State cabinet decided to have uniform compensation and fixed compensation of a minimum of Rs 2 lakh and a maximum of Rs 20 lakh for dry farming.

"The expert's suggestions will be taken regarding providing opportunities to move court if people don't wish to give their land or houses for the project. The basic facilities will be provided at all the R&R centers. As many as 15 lakh acres of land will be irrigated in Mulwad and Chimmalagi Lift Irrigation areas. The foundation stone for the Revanasiddeshwara Lift Irrigation scheme has been laid," he said.



Bommai said that the policy of the government is to provide a good life to all those farmers who part with their land for irrigation schemes.

"They get complaints regarding the lack of amenities such as schools and roads in the rehabilitation centers. There is thinking of giving 20 per cent compensation along with the market price for those who lose their houses. And for those who incur a loss in R&R, the government has drawn a plan to construct the houses for them along with giving them agricultural land," he said.

Bommai said facilities were not available for farmers on the Krishna River bed to use water.

"The farmers are honest and dedicated and the Krishna water and the black soil are God's gifted. Using these, farmers of Vijayapura, Belagavi, and Bagalkote grow quality sugarcane. The lack of irrigation facilities in the area where five rivers flow was worrying but now the situation has improved. Irrigation should have been given the top priority in the state. The need of the hour is to complete all the irrigation projects to render justice to farmers of this region," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

