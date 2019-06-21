Akali Dal-BJP MLA, MS Sirsa talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday
Akali Dal-BJP MLA, MS Sirsa talking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday

Reinvestigate the role of Kamal Nath in 1984-anti Sikh riots: Sirsa

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:34 IST

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Majinder Singh Sirsa, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has requested SIT probing the 1984-anti Sikh riot case to reinvestigate the alleged role of Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in it.
Sirsa met the Chairman of SIT on Thursday.
"We told him to register deposition of two of our witnesses and reopen the case against Kamal Nath. He assured us that they are reopening the case and the primary focus of probe will be the role of Kamal Nath," said Sirsa.
"This is a complaint in reference to the role of Kamalnath and his involvement in leading the mob to kill Sikhs in 1984 Anti-Sikh genocide which has been described by the way of appearance or deposition and affidavits before Mishra Commission and Nanawati Commission by Sanjay Suri and S.Mukhtiar Singh (eye-witness). The offence comprises of several crimes including leading hole to kill the Sikhs on 01.11.1984, rioting in/around the area of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, arson and setting fire of Gurdwara Sahib and inaction and complicity of police officials in crime," read the letter submitted by Sirsa to SIT.
" It has also come to the knowledge that during the investigation and trial of the FIR no. 601/84 at the Parliament Street PS, the accused person named in the above FIR were accommodated in the government accommodation of Kamal Nath , so it clearly shows that they were known to Kamal Nath and Kamal Nath had brought them and led the crowd who committed the genocide/ crime near Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. The accused person in the above-mentioned FIR were discharged due to lack of evidence," it read.
He also mentioned in the letter that the Union Home Ministry has asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been constituted to investigate closed cases of 1984 Sikh genocide cases, to probe afresh a case against Kamal Nath.
It requested to include the name of Kamal Nath in the FIR and issue warrant against him. (ANI)

